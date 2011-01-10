Can You Guess Which Company Won CES?

Photo: Samsung

CES is all about buzz, and Samsung got the most according to Webtrends, which tracks company mentions in tweets, social networking pages, and blog posts. That’s what you get from a crazy-fun keynote involving numerous dance breaks. Samsung was the number-one mentioned company on Wednesday and Friday, and came in just barely second to to Microsoft on Thursday, after Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s Wednesday evening keynote.



That’s a little surprising because tablets were the hot item going into CES–more than 80 tablets were introduced during the show, with big high-profile introductions of Android 3.0 (“Honeycomb”) tablets from Motorola and LG. But Samsung didn’t have any huge new tablet announcements, only a couple variations (4G LTE and Wi-Fi) on the Galaxy Tab.

Instead, Samsung’s keynote focused mostly on TV: 3DTV, plasma TV, smart TV, even a partnership with Comcast to let users control their cable boxes from the Galaxy Tab. The company had a bunch of other eye-catching products too, including a 4G version of the Galaxy S smartphone and a flat-panel Surface table computer that actually looks kind of cool. (The original, manufactured by Microsoft, was a bulky box.)

But in the bang for your buck category, Samsung was bested by Apple: like usual, the company didn’t even show up at CES and made no announcement, but the iPhone scored the most buzz of any phone by a long mile, and the iPad was the top mentioned tablet during the week. That’s what thought leadership looks like.

