Joe Biden: Killing Bin Laden Was The Most Audacious Plan In 500 Years

In Vice President Joe Biden’s book, the assassination of Osama bin Laden is the most “audacious plan” of the last half millennium.

Speaking at a fundraising event in New Jersey, Biden said “You can go back 500 years. You cannot find a more audacious plan. Never knowing for certain. We never had more than a 48 per cent probability that he was there.”

Biden was sent to New Jersey to stump for Obama and couldn’t have sounded more positive about the president.

“Osama bin Laden is dead and General Motors is alive,” he said in conclusion. “Think about it.”

