The Biggest Employer For Young Americans Is Still The US Military

The U.S. military.

That’s according to a study done by Millennial Branding. The study involved 4 million Facebook profiles of people ages 18 to 29, which had been pulled from Identified, a startup that has been billed the LinkedIn for the Facebook generation.

Another interesting finding is that only 7 per cent of people in that age range work for a Fortune 500 company — more work in startups.

Identified gave us extra data that shows which companies are most commonly listed as new employers by individuals on Facebook in 2011.

The number-one tech employer for that age group is Apple, which isn’t surprising given its large retail footprint. All the companies in the top 10 are retail outlets.

Here are the top 50 with the number of new employees listed:

Walmart: 4771 Starbucks: 3464 Target: 2861 Subway: 2322 Hollister Co: 2319 Abercrombie & Fitch: 1623 Pizza Hut: 1518 Buffalo Wild Wings: 1512 American Eagle Outfitters: 1458 Best Buy: 1410 Vector Marketing Corporation: 1351 Forever 21: 1231 Accenture: 1202 Apple: 1171 Walgreens: 1130 GameStop: 1109 MARY KAY: 1092 Deloitte: 1089 The Home Depot: 1088 United States Army: 1078 Google: 1038 Bath & Body Works: 1035 Microsoft: 1018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: 965 Old Navy: 960 Ernst & Young: 959 KPMG: 942 Olive Garden Italian Restaurant: 905 YMCA: 892 Burger King: 842 United States Air Force: 828 Kroger: 810 Texas Roadhouse: 803 Panera Bread: 800 PricewaterhouseCoopers: 783 Red Lobster: 782 Wells Fargo: 766 Tech For America: 758 Kmart: 744 Aéropostale: 730 Taco Bell: 706 CVS: 706 Amazon.com: 681 Sears: 674 Outback Steakhouse: 662 Verizon Wireless: 655 Tata Consultancy Services: 652 Ruby Tuesday: 650 IHOP: 648 United States Navy: 631

