The Biggest Employer For Young Americans Is Still The US Military

The U.S. military.
That’s according to a study done by Millennial Branding. The study involved 4 million Facebook profiles of people ages 18 to 29, which had been pulled from Identified, a startup that has been billed the LinkedIn for the Facebook generation.
Another interesting finding is that only 7 per cent of people in that age range work for a Fortune 500 company — more work in startups.
Identified gave us extra data that shows which companies are most commonly listed as new employers by individuals on Facebook in 2011.
The number-one tech employer for that age group is Apple, which isn’t surprising given its large retail footprint. All the companies in the top 10 are retail outlets.
Here are the top 50 with the number of new employees listed:
- Walmart: 4771
- Starbucks: 3464
- Target: 2861
- Subway: 2322
- Hollister Co: 2319
- Abercrombie & Fitch: 1623
- Pizza Hut: 1518
- Buffalo Wild Wings: 1512
- American Eagle Outfitters: 1458
- Best Buy: 1410
- Vector Marketing Corporation: 1351
- Forever 21: 1231
- Accenture: 1202
- Apple: 1171
- Walgreens: 1130
- GameStop: 1109
- MARY KAY: 1092
- Deloitte: 1089
- The Home Depot: 1088
- United States Army: 1078
- Google: 1038
- Bath & Body Works: 1035
- Microsoft: 1018
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: 965
- Old Navy: 960
- Ernst & Young: 959
- KPMG: 942
- Olive Garden Italian Restaurant: 905
- YMCA: 892
- Burger King: 842
- United States Air Force: 828
- Kroger: 810
- Texas Roadhouse: 803
- Panera Bread: 800
- PricewaterhouseCoopers: 783
- Red Lobster: 782
- Wells Fargo: 766
- Tech For America: 758
- Kmart: 744
- Aéropostale: 730
- Taco Bell: 706
- CVS: 706
- Amazon.com: 681
- Sears: 674
- Outback Steakhouse: 662
- Verizon Wireless: 655
- Tata Consultancy Services: 652
- Ruby Tuesday: 650
- IHOP: 648
- United States Navy: 631
