The Biggest Employer For Young Americans Is Still The US Military

Boonsri Dickinson
The U.S. military.

That’s according to a study done by Millennial Branding. The study involved 4 million Facebook profiles of people ages 18 to 29, which had been pulled from Identified, a startup that has been billed the LinkedIn for the Facebook generation.

Another interesting finding is that only 7 per cent of people in that age range work for a Fortune 500 company — more work in startups.

Identified gave us extra data that shows which companies are most commonly listed as new employers by individuals on Facebook in 2011.

The number-one tech employer for that age group is Apple, which isn’t surprising given its large retail footprint. All the companies in the top 10 are retail outlets.

Here are the top 50 with the number of new employees listed:

  1. Walmart: 4771
  2. Starbucks: 3464
  3. Target: 2861
  4. Subway: 2322
  5. Hollister Co: 2319
  6. Abercrombie & Fitch: 1623
  7. Pizza Hut: 1518
  8. Buffalo Wild Wings: 1512
  9. American Eagle Outfitters: 1458
  10. Best Buy: 1410
  11. Vector Marketing Corporation: 1351
  12. Forever 21: 1231
  13. Accenture: 1202
  14. Apple: 1171
  15. Walgreens: 1130
  16. GameStop: 1109
  17. MARY KAY: 1092
  18. Deloitte: 1089
  19. The Home Depot: 1088
  20. United States Army: 1078
  21. Google: 1038
  22. Bath & Body Works: 1035
  23. Microsoft: 1018
  24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: 965
  25. Old Navy: 960
  26. Ernst & Young: 959
  27. KPMG: 942
  28. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant: 905
  29. YMCA: 892
  30. Burger King: 842
  31. United States Air Force: 828
  32. Kroger: 810
  33. Texas Roadhouse: 803
  34. Panera Bread: 800
  35. PricewaterhouseCoopers: 783
  36. Red Lobster: 782
  37. Wells Fargo: 766
  38. Tech For America: 758
  39. Kmart: 744
  40. Aéropostale: 730
  41. Taco Bell: 706
  42. CVS: 706
  43. Amazon.com: 681
  44. Sears: 674
  45. Outback Steakhouse: 662
  46. Verizon Wireless: 655
  47. Tata Consultancy Services: 652
  48. Ruby Tuesday: 650
  49. IHOP: 648
  50. United States Navy: 631

