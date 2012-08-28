QUIZ: Can You Guess The Listing Prices On These Mansions?

Photo: Sotheby’s Realty
Lots of factors can affect the price of a home, from location and acreage to amenities and even the number of bathrooms.Think you can figure out the sticker price of a home just by looking at it and knowing a few key specs?
We’ve picked out a range of mansions currently on the market in the U.S. See how good your appraisal skills are in our quiz.
HINT: This Woodside, Calif. home sits on four acres of land, has four bedrooms, 5.1 bathrooms, and a 15-seat theatre.
HINT: This estate in Cape Elizabeth, Maine sits on 2.9 acres on the waterfront. The home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half baths. The house also has a spa, media room, and pool.
HINT: This Tuscan-style villa in St. Helena, Calif. has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans more than 11,700 square feet.
HINT: This Greenwich, Conn. compound has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. The 10-acre property comes with a guest house, tennis court, and five-car garage.
HINT: This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom apartment on NYC's Park Ave. occupies two floors of a doorman building.
HINT: This Bluffton, SC home sits on 10 acres, and has four bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and seven half baths.
HINT: This mansion in Sagaponack spans 8,000 square feet, and has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and one half bath. It was designed by architect Charles Gwathmey.
