Can You Guess The Most Well-Read City In America?

Photo: Brad via Flickr

Amazon just released its list of the most well-read cities in America, based on sales data of books, magazines, and newspapers in print and on the Kindle.Unsurprisingly, college towns featured heavily on the list.



The best-read city of all?

Cambridge, Mass., home to both Harvard and MIT. Cambridge also ordered more nonfiction books than any other city, according to Amazon.

Here are the top 20:

Cambridge, Mass. Alexandria, Va. Berkeley, Calif. Ann Arbor, Mich. Boulder, Colo. Miami Salt Lake City Gainesville, Fla. Seattle Arlington, Va. Knoxville, Tenn. Orlando, Fla. Pittsburgh, Washington, DC Bellevue, Wash. Columbia, S.C. St. Louis, Mo. Cincinnati Portland, Ore. Atlanta

