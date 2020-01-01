You can't get YouTube TV on a PS4, but you can watch regular YouTube — here's how

Charnsitr/Shutterstock You can’t watch YouTube TV on your PS4, but you can do the next best thing, which is watch YouTube.

With the rise in popularity for entertainment media websites like YouTube, there has been a growing demand to make the platform easily accessible to as many devices as possible. Currently, there are 13 devices that currently support YouTube TV.

Although YouTube TV is not currently supported on PS4, owners of Sony’s eighth-generation gaming console still have the opportunity to play YouTube videos on their console.

Whether you want to watch gameplay videos from your favourite content creator, indulge in compilations from videos previously published on sites such as TikTok or Vine, or keep up on new content from your subscribed channels, you can do so on your PS4 console.

1. Boot up your PlayStation 4 console and access the PlayStation Store.

2. In the PlayStation Store, head to the search bar and type in “YouTube” and click on the YouTube app to download it on your system.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click on the YouTube app to begin downloading it on your console.

3. Once the app is downloaded on your console, head back to the PS4 home screen, and launch the YouTube app. The app will not be easily visible, but you can access it by clicking on the “TV & Video” folder and browsing for the YouTube icon.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click ‘TV & Video’ to find and launch the YouTube app.

After you launch the app, you will have access to YouTube. However, if you want to like, comment, or subscribe to channels you will need to log into your YouTube account.

