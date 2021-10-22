Yes, you can still get pregnant if you’ve had your tubes tied

If you want to get a tubal ligation reversed, know that only 50% to 80% of women can get pregnant after a reversal. Richard Drury/Getty Images

Yes, you can still get pregnant with your tubes tied, though it’s rare.

Your odds are between 1% to 3.7% depending on factors that include age and surgery type.

Becoming pregnant after a tubal ligation increases the risk of ectopic pregnancy.

Short of abstinence, no birth control method is ever 100% guaranteed to prevent pregnancy. Even when it comes to “getting your tubes tied” in a procedure called tubal ligation.

Tubal ligation is not as simple as popping a pill or getting an injection. It’s a surgical procedure performed either during a cesarean, shortly after vaginal birth, or through a minimally-invasive type of surgery, called laparoscopically, when you aren’t pregnant.

During surgery, doctors cut or close off your fallopian tubes to prevent your eggs from meeting up with any sperm.

But “even tubal ligation has a failure rate resulting in pregnancy after the procedure is performed,” says Gerardo Bustillo, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center.

Getting pregnant after tubal ligation

The actual failure rate varies depending on who you ask.

Whereas The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists reports that the risk is anywhere from 1.8% to 3.7% within 10 years of getting the procedure.

For comparison, about 9% of people taking birth control pills will get pregnant.

Your age matters too. Many physicians say that you’ll have a 1 in 200 chance of pregnancy if you have your tubal ligation performed in your 20’s, and a 1 in 300 chance if you’re in your 30’s. Makes sense though, right? More years of sexual intercourse increases the risks of pregnancy after tubal ligation.

Moreover, there are multiple different types of tubal ligation, which may also affect how well the procedure prevents pregnancy. However, there are no data to suggest which type of procedure is more effective than another, so consult with a doctor about which type is best for you.

Tubal ligation won’t just prevent pregnancy

For the most part, people who get a tubal ligation are voluntarily looking for a more permanent solution to prevent pregnancy. But sometimes it won’t be as voluntary.

For example, doctors may recommend a tubal ligation if you have a medical condition that could complicate pregnancy or put your health at risk, such as:

Severe hypertension

Stroke

Epilepsy

Systemic lupus

Cardiomyopathy

For more medical conditions that put you at risk, visit Northwestern University’s webpage.

Tubal ligation and fallopian tube removal are also options if you’re at an increased risk of ovarian cancer.

“That’s because some forms of cancer actually begin in the fallopian tubes and spread to the ovaries,” says David Diaz, MD, a reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center.

Who should not get a tubal ligation

Most tubal ligations are done by two small incisions or one small incision in the abdomen.

However, if you have severe scar tissue in your pelvis from a cesarean section, or if you’ve had a pelvic inflammatory disease, endometriosis, or previous abdominal surgery, a tubal ligation can be potentially riskier. Talk with your doctor about a procedure using a larger incision in the abdomen.

Additionally, if you have medical problems that would make general anesthesia more dangerous like a history of adverse reactions to anesthesia, you may want to consider a non-surgical type of birth control.

How much does a tubal ligation cost? According to Planned Parenthood, tubal ligation could cost anywhere from $US0 ($AU0) to $US6,000 ($AU8,046). If you have health insurance, check with your carrier to see if it covers this procedure. Otherwise, check with your doctor’s office.

Yes, you can reverse tubal ligation

Sometimes, the desire to have a baby happens later in life, after you’ve had your tubes tied.

If successful, a reversal may allow the egg and sperm to meet again. But this depends on your age, type of tubal ligation performed, and the length of your remaining tubes. According to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, approximately 50% to 80% of women can get pregnant after a reversal.

Insider’s takeaway

Getting your tubes tied is an effective way to prevent pregnancy, but it’s not guaranteed. Your chances of pregnancy after tubal ligation depend on factors like your age and the type of tubal ligation you get. But, in general, you have a 97% to 99% success rate.

Moreover, it’s best to get your tubes tied if you do not plan to have children, or are done having children. Not everyone is able to conceive after getting a tubal ligation reversal and the procedure may be expensive.

