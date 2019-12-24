'Can you get Facebook on Roku?': No, but you can still browse Facebook on your TV — here's how

Amazon There’s no Facebook app for Roku.

You can’t get Facebook on Roku anymore. There used to be apps that let you connect your Facebook account, but they have all been removed.

If you want to browse Facebook on your TV, you can’t use your Roku – you’ll have to use another device.

You can connect another streaming device, your computer, or your phone to your TV to browse Facebook on the big screen.

Roku devices are designed to bring much of the internet experience to the big screen, giving your TV access to apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

But when it comes to one of the web’s most popular platforms,Facebook, things aren’t so easy.

There isn’t actually an official Facebook app on Roku. If you want to browse Facebook on your television, you’ll need to use some other device.

Luckily, there are many different devices that can help you do just this. Here are a few of them, each with an explanation of how you can use it to access Facebook on your TV without a Roku.

Use another streaming device

Facebook The Facebook Watch app is available on several streaming devices.

Although Roku doesn’t have any sort of Facebook app, other streaming devices do.

The Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Xbox One all support the official Facebook Watch app, which lets you stream videos from Facebook onto your TV. This app is also available on certain smart TVs, including the Portal TV and newer model Samsung Smart TVs.

Unfortunately, Facebook doesn’t let you browse your Newsfeed, people’s accounts, groups, pages, or photos through the Watch app. It’s specifically for watching videos.

If you want to browse Facebook normally on your TV, you’ll have to use another method.

Connect your computer to the TV

Google The Google Chromecast is able to connect to both Macs and PCs.

If you want the full desktop computer Facebook experience on your TV, it only makes sense to use your actual computer.

You can connect your Mac or PC directly to your television, and mirror your computer’s display onto the bigger screen. This means that anything on your computer will appear on the television screen.

There are a couple of ways to do this. The most obvious is to use an HDMI cable to connect your computer and TV, but you can also use devices like the Google Chromecast (which supports both Mac and PC), or an Apple TV (which only supports Macs).

If you want more information on how to connect your computer to your TV, we have articles on that exact topic.

If you’re using a PC, check out our article, “How to connect a PC to your TV wirelessly in 3 different ways, to watch movies, browse the internet, or stream games.”

If you have a Mac, instead check out the article, “How to connect your Mac computer to a TV, and use a TV as a mirrored screen or second monitor.”

Connect your iPhone or iPad

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can mirror your iPhone or iPad to nearly any television.

You can also connect either an iPhone or iPad to your TV. This will let you display nearly any app – Facebook included – on the bigger screen.

There’s two ways to do this. The first and easiest is with an Apple TV, which can mirror your iPhone or iPad’s screen completely wirelessly.

If you don’t want to drop money on an Apple TV, you’ll instead need an HDMI cable and a special dongle: the Lightning to Digital AV adaptor. With this adaptor, you can even continue to charge your device while it’s connected to the TV.

For detailed information on how to set up the adaptor and your iOS device, check out our articles, “How to connect your iPhone to a TV in two different ways” and “How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways.”

