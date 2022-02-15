Freezing tofu leads to firmer texture and more flavor — here’s how to do it

- Freezing tofu gives it a meat-like texture, and helps it better absorb sauces and marinades.
- Firm, extra firm, and super firm are the best tofu varieties for freezing.
- Thaw frozen tofu in the fridge or the microwave and drain before using.
- Visit Insider’s Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories.
If you’ve ever cooked with tofu before, you’re most likely aware of how versatile it can be.
“Tofu can be used to make a wide variety of dishes from smoothies to stir-frys,” says Eric Byun, vice president of research and development at Nasoya. “Neutral in flavor, tofu takes on the flavor profile of ingredients it’s cooked with and is a great blank canvas for creative dishes.”
You’re probably also aware that store-bought tofu contains a lot of liquid, and removing as much liquid as possible before cooking can make a big difference. One of the best ways to do that? Freezing it.
“Freezing tofu creates a ‘meatier,’ chewier texture, and tofu is frozen absorbs more flavor from sauces or marinades,” says Byun.
Why you should freeze tofu
Tofu is over 80 percent water. When frozen, the water turns to ice crystals, which expands the proteins in the tofu. Once thawed, the tofu is more porous, and more moisture can be drawn out than just pressing the tofu alone. “This helps create the meatier texture and often leads to a crispier exterior,” says Byun.
Freezing doesn’t alter the flavor of the tofu, just the texture and the color (it turns slightly yellow). Once thawed and drained, the meatier texture readily soaks up sauces and seasonings, making it a good substitute for meat.
Cooking with frozen tofu
“Thawing helps drain the tofu of all remaining water, creating the desired porous, meaty texture,” says Byun. Place the frozen tofu in a bowl in the refrigerator and let sit for a few hours, or until defrosted. If you are short on time, defrost the tofu in the microwave at 50% power, flipping often.
Once thawed, drain the tofu well. For an even firmer texture, press the tofu before using. However, Byun notes that freezing and thawing tofu tends to draw out the moisture, so draining and simply patting down the tofu with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels should suffice.
Frozen and thawed tofu can be used in a wide variety of ways, often mimicking meat.
- Crumble thawed tofu and sauté it in a skillet. Add it to chili in place of ground beef or turkey.
- Coat the thawed, frozen tofu in a breading of flour, cornstarch, spices, and breadcrumbs, then fry to make tofu “fried chicken.”
- Crumble the tofu and season it well with chili powder and salt. Pan-fry and use as a filling for tacos and burritos or as a topping for nachos.
- Marinate the thawed, drained tofu cubes in a mix of oil and flavorful ingredients like soy sauce, vinegar, and spices. Try using your favorite meat marinade. Thread the tofu on skewers and grill or broil until browned on all sides.
- Break up the tofu into irregular pieces and add it to your next stir-fry. The tofu will soak up the sauce, taking on its flavor.
Insider’s takeaway
Freezing tofu not only extends its shelf life, it also gives it a chewy, meaty texture. Use firm, extra firm, or super firm tofu, since silken and soft tofu are too delicate for the freezer. For the best results, drain and cube the tofu before freezing and thaw in the fridge or the microwave. Add frozen, thawed tofu to chili, use it to make fried “chicken,” or toss it in a stir-fry.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
I’m a trained chef. Here are 10 things I’m buying at Trader Joe’s this month.