How to freeze sour cream and how to use it once it’s thawed

Vigorously stir thawed sour cream to reincorporate it and smooth it out. GMVozd/Getty Images

Sour cream can be frozen in its original container placed in a freezer bag.

Freeze sour cream for no more than two to three months for the best taste and texture.

Frozen and thawed sour cream is best for use in cooked foods like casseroles or soups.

You can easily freeze sour cream, and doing so can help you stretch your grocery budget. When sour cream is nearing its expiration date, or if you come across a sale at the supermarket that’s too good to pass up, freezing is a thrifty option.

Sour cream can successfully and safely be frozen and thawed for use in foods that are cooked, such as soups, casseroles, or baked goods, says Julie Garden-Robinson, Ph.D., R.D., LRD, professor, and extension and nutrition specialist at North Dakota State University.

You may notice some quality losses in texture, smoothness, or flavor after freezing, she says. So for that reason, it’s best to avoid using thawed sour cream in dishes where texture is of great importance.

Method 1: In the original container

Place the original container in a plastic bag to prevent air from creeping in. Miki1988/Getty Images

Both partially used and full containers of sour cream may be frozen in this manner.

1. Seal the container and place it in a freezer bag. The type of flexible containers used for packaging sour cream are not intended for high-quality freezing, explains Garden-Robinson, and expansion that occurs during the freezing process could cause them to pop open or crack. Placing the container in a freezer bag will help prevent oxygen from getting into the container and dehydrating the product if such a thing does occur. It also prevents a mess in your freezer.

2. Squeeze out any excess air in the freezer bag and seal it. This will further prevent freezer burn. Freezer burn, which is the drying of food, is a quality issue, though not a food safety one, she says. Freezer burned food may have off tastes, colors, and textures, but will still be perfectly safe to eat.

3. Label the bag and place it in the freezer. Write the current date and contents on the front of the bag. You may want to add a “use by” date two to three months in the future.

Method 2: Transfer to several smaller containers

This option is good for when you have a large container and you want to portion it to be thawed in smaller quantities so that you don’t have to thaw the entire container at once, says Garden-Robinson.

Divide sour cream into several small freezer-safe plastic containers or freezer bags, taking care to squeeze out excess air before sealing. This will help to prevent freezer burn. Label the bags, and place them in the freezer. Be sure to note the current date and the contents on the front of the bag.

How long does frozen sour cream last?

Solidly frozen sour cream can be frozen indefinitely from a food safety perspective. However, after two to three months, quality will begin to diminish, says Garden-Robinson. You may notice some quality losses in texture, smoothness, and flavor. This is due to the physical changes that occur in the ingredients in sour cream during freezing.

When sour cream is frozen, water expands, and the liquid freezes before the fat and other elements. As a result, the texture may be lumpy, and liquids and solids may separate during thawing, she says.

How to thaw frozen sour cream

Thaw frozen sour cream overnight in a refrigerator set to a temperature 40 degrees Fahrenheit, says Garden-Robinson. To prevent food poisoning, do not thaw sour cream at room temperature.

How to use thawed sour cream

Soups and stews are great applications for thawed sour cream. Floortje/Getty Images

Thawed sour cream can successfully be used in foods that are cooked, such as casseroles or soups, says Garden-Robinson. She says that during thawing, the texture of sour cream may become lumpy and solids and liquids may separate.

Stir thawed sour cream thoroughly with a whisk or spoon to reincorporate it and smooth it out, but it will probably still not have the same quality as fresh, she says. For this reason, she does not recommend using thawed sour cream for recipes where a smooth texture is desirable, such as in dip, or for garnishes such as topping tacos or baked potatoes, for which she says you should always use fresh.

Insider’s takeaway

Freezing sour cream is a great way to stretch your grocery budget and prevent food waste. Sour cream can be frozen indefinitely from a food safety perspective, but quality diminishes after two to three months. Freeze sour cream in the original container placed in a freezer bag, or transfer smaller portions into several small freezer bags or freezer-safe plastic containers.

Thawed sour cream can be used successfully in your favorite casserole and soup recipes. Due to textural changes, thawed sour cream is not recommended for use in recipes for which a smooth texture is preferred, such as dips or as a topping.