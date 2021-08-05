Can you freeze cream cheese? Yes, but use it within two months for best results.

Whip or stir thawed cream cheese to restore its creamy texture. bigacis/Getty Images

Cream cheese can be frozen indefinitely, but use it within two months for best culinary results.

Defrosted cream cheese may be crumbly, but stirring vigorously should restore its smooth texture.

Thaw frozen cream cheese overnight in the fridge and use it within seven days.

You might be surprised to learn that you can safely freeze cream cheese. In fact, it will last almost indefinitely from a food safety perspective.

It’s best to use it within two months, however, in order to preserve the quality of the ingredient. Due to its molecular structure and moisture content, cream cheese loses stability in the defrosting process, resulting in a somewhat crumbly texture.

Stirring or whipping your thawed cream cheese can help restore its original texture, but it still might be best to cook with it rather than spread it directly onto your morning bagel.

Thawed cream cheese can successfully be used in appetizer dips, in baked desserts and casseroles, and in slow cooker and Instant Pot recipes (think delectably creamy macaroni and cheese).

How to freeze cream cheese Keep cream cheese in its original packaging whether it’s been opened or not. annick vanderschelden photography/Getty Images In order to safely freeze cream cheese, there are a few guidelines you should follow, says nutrition and food safety expert Julie Garden-Robinson, Ph.D. “Fresh, unopened cream cheese can be frozen in the original container, because it is both a foil wrapper and a paper box. The original containers will keep out air and prevent deterioration. For added protection, you could pop the entire package in the freezer bag,” says Garden-Robinson. To prepare opened cream cheese for the freezer, she recommends taking the following steps: Keep in the original packaging. This includes both boxed cream cheese and plastic, covered containers. Place in a freezer bag. Press out as much of the air as possible. This helps prevent freezer burn. Label it. “Be sure to label the container with the date you froze it,” says Robinson. To make sure you don’t miss out on the freshness window, you can also add a “use by” date.

How long does frozen cream cheese last?

“Solidly frozen cream cheese will remain safe indefinitely, but try to use the frozen cream cheese within two months, for best quality,” Garden-Robinson advises.

Cream cheese develops a gritty texture when frozen, and the longer you keep it frozen, the more pronounced that grittiness becomes. It is still perfectly safe to eat, so it’s best to use those blocks for cooking, where the texture won’t be as noticeable.

Quick tip: “Maintaining your refrigerator at 40 degrees F or below, and your freezer at 0 degrees F or below are also important steps in keeping food safe and of high quality,” says Garden-Robinson.



How to thaw frozen cream cheese

“As with other frozen foods, thaw in the refrigerator overnight for safety and use within about 7 days,” says Garden-Robinson. “You many notice some texture changes, such as crumbliness or separation after freezing. You can use the cream cheese in baking, or you could stir it well or whip it to help restore the texture.”

If you’re using reduced-fat or yogurt-based cream cheese, you might see some additional separation or loss of quality when defrosted, says Robinson.

Insider’s takeaway

Cream cheese can be frozen successfully, and used in a number of recipes, including dips, baked goods and desserts, soups, and casseroles. For best results, use frozen cream cheese within two months. To restore texture after defrosting, stir cream cheese well or whip it. Be sure to follow recommended freezing and defrosting procedures in order to maintain food safety and quality.