Can You Spot What's Wrong In These Terrible Photoshop FAILS?

Aaron Taube
Target model Target via Photoshop disasters

There’s recently been a push to ban the use of Photoshop in advertising due to the unrealistic expectations ads can give young women about how their bodies should look.

But while there are reasonable arguments to be made on both sides of the issue, there are some Photoshopped ads we can all agree never should have seen the light of day.

These, of course, are the ads with disastrous technical issues — like when an art director extends an arm by an extra foot or two, or even adds an additional limb.

Take a look at these epic Photoshop fails and feast your eyes on some colossal editing mistakes.

Laura Stampler contributed to this post.

Can you tell what's wrong with this photo Target used to model its 'midkini' swimsuit?

She has a spike under her armpit and her arm bends in a weird, unnatural way. And, um, one other thing.

What's wrong with this picture? (From Vogue)

It appears as if one of the model's legs has disintegrated in the sun.

What's wrong with this Olympics-themed 'Got Milk?' ad?

This art director shouldn't be expecting gold medals any time soon. (There's an extra, floating hand).

What's wrong with this image from Anne Taylor Loft's website?

That's not what thumbs do.

Where did this New York & Company ad go wrong?

The model's foot is disconnected from her leg.

What's wrong with this image?

Again with the no leg thing!

What's wrong with this image?

1) It appears that they can walk on water, 2) The reflections are taking on a life of their own

What's wrong with this picture from Marie Claire?

She doesn't have an arm! (Fingers are still good, though).

What's wrong with this image?

It looks like he has Inspector Gadget-style extending arms.

What's wrong with this image?

That's a strange way to misplace a finger.

What's wrong with this promotional picture for Torchwood?

The hands!

What's wrong with this picture?

The hip bone's connected to the ... well ... nothing.

Not done yet?

