Can You Spot What's Wrong In These Terrible Photoshop FAILS?

There’s recently been a push to ban the use of Photoshop in advertising due to the unrealistic expectations ads can give young women about how their bodies should look.

But while there are reasonable arguments to be made on both sides of the issue, there are some Photoshopped ads we can all agree never should have seen the light of day.

These, of course, are the ads with disastrous technical issues — like when an art director extends an arm by an extra foot or two, or even adds an additional limb.

Take a look at these epic Photoshop fails and feast your eyes on some colossal editing mistakes.

Laura Stampler contributed to this post.

