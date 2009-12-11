Can you estimate the enterprise costs specific to supporting the iPhone?

As for the costs to support the iPhone – they tend to be less than the Bbery due to the fact that there is not a dedicated server platform like Blackberry Enterprise Server to manage. In addition, companies using Blackberry’s need to hire employees to field customer service and technical issues while most companies send iPhone users to ATT. We estimate the savings from this are around $700 per user.



However, most companies that deploy iPhones licence additional security software in order to make the iPhone’s security features comparable to the Blackberry. After taking this into account the cost is probably only a couple hundred dollars less per user.

After our conversations we estimate the plan likely adds about $1000 in additional costs per user.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.