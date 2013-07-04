My mum Is Obsessed With This Tricky Puzzle Game Called 'Can You Escape'

Forget about Dots. Forget about Candy Crush Saga.Can You Escape for iOS and Android is all the rage, according to my 59-year-old mother.



In fact, users in the App Store seems to agree. Can You Escape is number 9 in the Apple App Store.

I first heard about the game from my mum while at work last week.

“You ‘must’ DL this game on your iPad or iPhone: ‘can you escape’. It is so fun!!!” she wrote to me.

Ok, mum.

I downloaded the game because, believe it or not, my mum actually has great taste in apps and games. Back when BlackBerry phones were popular, my mum was the one who got me absolutely hooked on Brickbreaker.

But with Can You Escape, it takes a little while to get into. It’s not obvious what you’re supposed to when you start the game. But that’s all part of the challenge!

