My mum Is Obsessed With This Tricky Puzzle Game Called 'Can You Escape'

Megan Rose Dickey
escape tunnel

Forget about Dots. Forget about Candy Crush Saga.Can You Escape for iOS and Android is all the rage, according to my 59-year-old mother.

In fact, users in the App Store seems to agree. Can You Escape is number 9 in the Apple App Store

I first heard about the game from my mum while at work last week.

“You ‘must’ DL this game on your iPad or iPhone: ‘can you escape’. It is so fun!!!” she wrote to me.

Ok, mum. 

I downloaded the game because, believe it or not, my mum actually has great taste in apps and games. Back when BlackBerry phones were popular, my mum was the one who got me absolutely hooked on Brickbreaker. 

But with Can You Escape, it takes a little while to get into. It’s not obvious what you’re supposed to when you start the game. But that’s all part of the challenge! 

When you open up the app, click Play to get started.

Here's the first room. The idea is to find a way out. And no, it's not as simple as just tapping the elevator door.

Tap the wooden chest.

Tap the image on the chest to solve the puzzle.

Tap each square until you find the right fit.

Once you're done, the box will open up and you'll see this seemingly drawer handle.

Tap the drawer handle to add it to your little tool box. You'll see it appear in the top-right corner. Tap the arrow in the bottom left corner to see the whole room.

Next, tap the little table near the elevator.

Activate your drawer handle tool. Then tap on the table.

Your tool will light up when it's active. Tap the drawer to attach the handle.

Tap open the drawer.

Add the screwdriver to your tool box by tapping. Click the arrow on the bottom-left corner to return to the main room.

Next stop, the painting.

Look at the painting closely and you'll see the number 1915. You're going to want to remember that for later.

Back to the room for a second.

Go the grate located underneath painting.

Activate your screwdriver and remove the four screws.

Here, you'll see a safe.

Remember that number located on the painting? That's the code (1915) for the safe box.

Take the key.

Add it to your toolbox.

And NOW you can go to the elevator.

Insert the key.

Enter the elevator to advance to the next room.

Here's room #2. By the way, my mum has completed all eight levels, mostly on her own.

In the meantime, here's another popular game.

