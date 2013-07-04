My mum Is Obsessed With This Tricky Puzzle Game Called 'Can You Escape'

Forget about Dots. Forget about Candy Crush Saga.Can You Escape for iOS and Android is all the rage, according to my 59-year-old mother.
In fact, users in the App Store seems to agree. Can You Escape is number 9 in the Apple App Store.
I first heard about the game from my mum while at work last week.
“You ‘must’ DL this game on your iPad or iPhone: ‘can you escape’. It is so fun!!!” she wrote to me.
Ok, mum.
I downloaded the game because, believe it or not, my mum actually has great taste in apps and games. Back when BlackBerry phones were popular, my mum was the one who got me absolutely hooked on Brickbreaker.
But with Can You Escape, it takes a little while to get into. It’s not obvious what you’re supposed to when you start the game. But that’s all part of the challenge!
Here's the first room. The idea is to find a way out. And no, it's not as simple as just tapping the elevator door.
Tap the drawer handle to add it to your little tool box. You'll see it appear in the top-right corner. Tap the arrow in the bottom left corner to see the whole room.
Add the screwdriver to your tool box by tapping. Click the arrow on the bottom-left corner to return to the main room.
Look at the painting closely and you'll see the number 1915. You're going to want to remember that for later.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.