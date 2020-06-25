How to download HBO Max movies and shows onto your phone or tablet to watch when you're without internet

Anadolu Agency/Shutterstock It’s easy to download shows and movies with HBO Max.

You can download content on HBO Max onto your smartphone or tablet to watch later or when you’re offline.

To download a show or movie from HBO Max, tap “Download” on the show or movie’s details page.

You can find content you’ve downloaded in the HBO Max app by tapping the “Profile” icon and then going to the “Downloads” tab.

If you subscribe to the latest iteration of HBO’s streaming service, HBO Max, you have access to everything in HBO’s usual catalogue of programming, along with a wealth of shows and movies.

And luckily, if you know you’re going to be somewhere without internet service later, you can download these shows and movies to your smartphone or tablet to watch offline.

One thing to keep in mind: You don’t get to keep downloaded content permanently. You have 30 days after you download, or 48 hours after you start watching the show or movie before it’s deleted from your device. Also, you can only have a total of up to 30 downloads on an account at a time.

Here’s how to download content from HBO Max, using your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

How to download shows and movies on HBO Max



Firstly, make sure your device is connected to Wi-Fi – HBO Max won’t download over cellular data connections.

1. In the HBO Max app, tap the show you want to download to see its details page with the show description.

2. Tap “Download” and the download will begin.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Tap ‘Download’ on any show or movie’s Details page.

How to watch shows and movies you’ve downloaded from HBO Max



1. When you want to watch the downloaded show or movie, tap the “Profile” icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

2. Tap “Downloads.” You’ll see a list of all your downloaded shows and movies, along with how much time is remaining to watch them before they expire.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can find all of your downloaded shows and movies on the ‘Downloads’ tab of your Profile page.

If you want to remove a downloaded show from your device before it automatically expires, tap “Edit” in the Downloads section, and then tap the “X” next to any videos you’re no longer interested in keeping.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You don’t have to wait for a show to expire — you can delete it when you’re done with it.

