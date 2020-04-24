How to connect AirPods to a Nintendo Switch for wireless audio listening

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to connect your AirPods to a Nintendo Switch, if you have the right hardware.

You can connect AirPods to your Nintendo Switch using a Bluetooth dongle.

Once you’ve connected the dongle to your Switch, you can pair it with your AirPods and their charging case.

This Bluetooth dongle would also let you connect other wireless headphones to your Switch as well.

It would seem like a match made in heaven: the wireless Nintendo Switch in your hands, and a pair of wireless Apple AirPods earbuds in your ears.

Unfortunately, things aren’t so easy. Apple’s AirPods can pair with nearly any device that allows Bluetooth connections. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch will only connect to certain devices, like gamepads and controllers.

To connect your AirPods to a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a workaround. Here’s what you should know.

How to connect AirPods to your Nintendo Switch



You can’t pair Apple AirPods with a Nintendo Switch console directly, but you can pair your AirPods with a Switch-compatible Bluetooth dongle.

This dongle will plug directly into your Switch, and allow you to use it with your AirPods.

There are several different Bluetooth dongles on the market that connect to the Nintendo Switch. We recommend the HomeSpot USB-C Connector, which is notable in that you can use it while your Nintendo Switch is docked or in handheld mode.

Here’s how to use it to connect your AirPods. If you’re using a dongle that needs to be charged, make sure you do that before you use it.

1. Plug the dongle into your Nintendo Switch. The HomeSpot dongle plugs into the Switch’s charging port, while others will plug into the headphone jack.

Amazon/Epic Games The HomeSpot connector plugs into the bottom of the Switch, and has two buttons that can be used for pairing.

2. Press and hold down the dongle’s pairing button – this will differ based on what model you buy, so you should read the operation manual that comes with it.

3. Once the dongle is in pairing mode, grab your AirPods case. Open it and place the AirPods inside, and then press and hold the button on the back of the case. Once the status light – this will either be on the front or inside the case – flashes white, it’s in pairing mode.

4. Bring your AirPods case near the dongle and wait a few moments. Once the AirPods’ status light turns green, your AirPods will be connected.

Apple The AirPods Case’s status light will be in a different location depending on what type of case you have.

You can now take your AirPods out of their case and use them with your Nintendo Switch.

When you’re done, you can unpair your AirPods by turning off the dongle.

