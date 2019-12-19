Yes, you can still breastfeed after getting breast implants

Andreea Alexandru/AP Images Larger breast implants may make it harder to breastfeed.

Most women with breast implants can breastfeed successfully.

The location of the implants and the incision site play a significant role in any issues with breastfeeding. The ideal location for implants is under the muscle, with the incision farther away from the nipple-areola complex.

Larger breast implants may cause some numbness or damage to the breast, which could make it more difficult to breastfeed.

This article was reviewed by Danika Severino Wynn, CNM, IBCLC, a Maven Clinic Midwife & Lactation Consultant.

In 2018, over 300,000 women in the US received breast implants from breast augmentation surgery. And while breast augmentation surgery comes with risks and complications, the inability to breastfeed is usually not one of them.

According to a small 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 93% of women with implants could still breastfeed compared to 99% of women without implants.

However, if you’re planning to breastfeed with implants you may find it more difficult to produce enough milk compared to someone without breast implants. Here’s what you need to know about implants and how they can affect your ability to breastfeed.

Location, location, location



There are usually two places you can place a breast implant. Either above the pectoralis muscle, in a procedure called subglandular placement. Or below the pectoralis muscle, which is called subpectoral placement.

Teguh Mujiono/Shutterstock There are usually two places you can place a breast implant.

Since the milk ducts are located near the top, front of the breast, subpectoral placement has less of an impact on milk production. That’s why, Chen tells Insider that, in general, if you want to successfully breastfeed in the future, getting implants underneath the pectoralis muscle is preferred.

But it’s not just the location of the implant that matters. You also need to consider the location of the incision.

“If you plan on breastfeeding in the future, you may want to consider having the incision for breast implant placement be farther away from the nipple-areola complex,” says Chen. That’s because your breasts release milk when the nerves in and around the nipple are stimulated.

But if the nerves are damaged from surgery, you might not be able to empty your breasts after each feeding or pumping session which could actually reduce your overall milk production.

That might help explain why a 2014 systematic review published in the International Breastfeeding Journal, reported that women with breast implants were less likely to breastfeed their infants exclusively, supplementing with formula, compared to women without breast implants.

Larger implants may cause more problems



However, if there were no issues with your breasts before surgery, there’s a good chance you’ll proceed with minimal complications. However, the size of your implants can have an effect on breastfeeding.

“Larger breast implants may cause numbness and damage to the breast,” says Chen. That’s because large implants can stretch the skin around your nipple and reduce sensitivity.

Moreover, if you have large implants because you initially had underdeveloped breasts or a health care provider has diagnosed you with insufficient glandular tissue you may not have enough milk ducts to meet all of your baby’s nutritional needs.

While not an issue directly related to milk production, Chen also says that the skin of your breasts will stretch out as you start to produce milk, and it may not always shrink back completely.

This can leave you with a more deflated appearance after breastfeeding and is especially true in women with large breasts implants. You may require a breast lift to tighten the breast skin or even larger implants to fill out the stretched-out breast skin.

Avoid getting breast implants while pregnant



Typically, women do not get breast implants while they are pregnant because the anesthesia may negatively affect pregnancy, says Dr. Constance Chen, MD, a plastic surgeon and breast reconstructive specialist.

However, if you do, she recommends waiting to breastfeed until your breasts and incisions have healed from the surgery, which generally takes two to three months.

