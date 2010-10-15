Outrageous Bribes Prove College Football Is Already A Pro Sport, So Let's Just Pay The Players

the last couple years”” source=”” alt=”Santonio Holmes at Ohio State playing College Football” align=”left” size=”xlarge” nocrop=”true” clear=”true”] Photo: twerksome21

Back when he was at Ohio State, New York Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes told an NFL agent not to bother trying to recruit him.Why?



Another agent was already paying him.

The agent trying to recuit Holmes, Josh Luchs, says Holmes told him:

“Listen, I want to save you the time. We don’t need to meet. I’ve been taking money from [an agent] the last couple years, and he’s been taking care of my family too.”

Holmes denies the report, but in explosive tell-all, Luchs says he successfull bribed several other college football players. His list:

Rob Waldrop (Arizona)

Greg Thomas (Colorado)

Joel Steed (Colorado)

Kanavis McGhee (Colorado)

Mel Agee (Illinois)

Tony Banks (Michigan State)

Darick Holmes (Portland State)

Chris Mims (Tennessee)

Chuck Webb (Tennessee)

Carl Greenwood (UCLA)

Othello Henderson (UCLA)

Jamir Miller (UCLA)

Vaughn Parker (UCLA)

Ryan Fien (UCLA)

Travis Claridge (USC)

Delon Washington (USC)

Phalen Pounds (USC)

R. Jay Soward (USC)

Torey Hunter (USC)

Singor Mobley (USC)

John Rushing (USC)

Leon Bender (USC)

Ryan Leaf (Washington State)

In the wake of this news – and all the stories about how agents bought a home and more Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush while he was still at USC – can we please just get above-board on all this and call big time college football what it really is – a professional sport?

The sooner we start getting real about this – and start paying college football players a reasonable living wage – the sooner we can get past this kind of grimey corruption.

