Can We Please Put An End To The Fake "Rejected" Super Bowl Ads?

We’re still more than two weeks out from the Big Game and we’ve already seen two companies bragging about their “rejected” Super Bowl ads that was “banned” by FOX.



Did Ashley Madison really think that an ad where porn star Savannah Samson strips down to her underwear and encourages people to cheat on their spouse would cut it on the biggest event of the TV year?

Of course, they didn’t. That’s the whole point.

Ashley Madison doesn’t want their ad on the Super Bowl. They deliberately made one that they knew would get turned down so that they could brag to the world that they are “controversial” and “too hot for TV.” It’s much cheaper that way.

Does anyone think an unknown “conservative comedy” website can afford to drop $3 million on a single 30-second commercial?

Companies figured out years ago that the best brand strategy isn’t spending all your seed money on a Super Bowl ad. It’s manufacturing a non-existent controversy around your Super Bowl ad, so that you get just as many people watching it at a fraction of the price.

(That also happens to be GoDaddy.com’s entire business philosophy.)

Yes, it worked. We just wrote a post about Ashley Madison and JesusHatesObama.com, right? But guess what? Women in lingerie and political humour isn’t too hot for TV or the Super Bowl. It’s also not funny and it sure isn’t clever. (Though for some reason it’s usually sexist and/or gross, but that doesn’t stop beer commercials from making the cut.)

One thing it is, however, is the sign of a marketing department without an original idea. Let’s try something new, guys.

