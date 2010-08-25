Can We Please Be Honest About Fannie And Freddie? They Now Exist To Make Houses More Expensive

Price-To-Rent Ratio (click for larger)

Photo: Calculated Risk

As we noted yesterday, the raison d’etre of housing subsidizers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac has changed radically in the past three years.Specifically, the purpose of these two agencies has gone from “making housing affordable” to “keeping houses expensive.”



How so?

The government is panicked about what will happen to the economy (and voters) if house prices decline further. By subsidizing mortgages through Fannie and Freddie, therefore, the government is now doing everything it can keep house prices as high as it can.

Never mind that house prices are still above their long-term average (see price-to-rent chart from Calculated Risk above–click for a larger version).

Never mind that most Americans did not buy houses during the bubble years, and that many of those who did have since sold or been foreclosed upon–so this subsidy is now hurting more Americans than it is helping.

Never mind that tens of millions of Americans would love to buy a house right now but can’t because house prices are still too expensive–in part because they’re being propped up by tax credits and mortgage subsidies.

Never mind that house sales have now plunged to a mid-1990s low, in part because many people are waiting for further price declines that are taking longer to arrive in part because Fannie and Freddie are keeping houses expensive.

Never mind that government subsidies have never been able to stop prices from eventually regressing back to and beyond fair value (just look at Japan–or any other bubble since the dawn of time).

Never mind that the ongoing subsidy is costing taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars a year.

Never mind that the subsidy is just yet another secret Wall Street bailout in disguise (by driving mortgage rates down, Fannie and Freddie are driving the value of mortgage bonds up–and thus fattening Wall Street earnings).

Never mind that, as long as Fannie and Freddie delay the inevitable return of house prices to fair value, they will also delay the clearing and healing process that this country must go through if it is to get back on solid economic footing again.

In a normal economy, when you borrow money, you have to pay it back. Being able to borrow $1 million at a subsidized rate for the same monthly price at which you could borrow $500,000 at a market rate makes houses more “affordable” only when viewed through the narrow lens of monthly payments. Eventually, if you want to own your house outright, you’ll have to come up with $1 million–which is $500,000 more than you will have to come up with if you only borrowed half that amount.

By enabling people to borrow more money for the same monthly price, Fannie and Freddie are now artificially increasing house prices–at taxpayer expense. And it’s not surprising that that’s what they’re doing–because that’s exactly what the government wants them to do.

But let’s at least be honest about that. The taxpayer money pits known as Fannie and Freddie no longer exist to make houses more “affordable.” They exist to make them more expensive.

