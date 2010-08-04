Can We Not Pretend That Every Selloff In The Dollar Is The End Of America?

Photo: Wikimedia

Once again, the US dollar is down. The euro is up, and the rest of the market is mixed.Naturally, because the dollar has been selling off — rapidly — the dollar doomsayers are coming out of the woodwork. More specifically, folks who presume that the death of the dollar is a mega indictment of the US government’s fiscal situation.



Take HedgeEye’s Keith McCullough who tweets that the dollar continues to “burn,” which is in line with his thinking that the US faces a fiscal crisis at some point down the road.

Now, we really don’t know why the dollar is selling off. We just have guesses.

But there’s plenty of reason to presume that the selloff is not a major indictment of the US. First of all, there’s the fact that the selloff comes right after a disorderly gain at the expense of the euro, when Europe was facing a massive crisis of confidence. The selloff also comes as the stock market has rebounded. It’s also come amid a big rally in Treasuries (not usually redolent of investors fearing a fiscal crisis).

It’s fine that you think the dollar is going to go down, and it’s also fine if you think the US faces a future currency crisis. But it’s ludicrous to presume that every selloff (even one taking place over several days), is somehow a big problem, or a worrisome sign.

