The markets are still heading for a huge open, presumably because the ETA of quantitative easing just got sooner with today’s ugly jobs report.



But can stocks really hold up with big “risk off” currencies surging?

Here’s the Swiss Franc:

Photo: FinViz

And here’s the Yen, which is a bit more complex, but the trend is the same.

Photo: FinViz

