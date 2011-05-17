Can This Conde Nast, Hachette Filipacchi Vet Turn Around Ad Sales At Harper's Bazaar?

Carol Smith is back in the magazine game.



The former Elle publisher will join Harper’s Bazaar as publisher, starting June 1.

Current Bazaar publisher Valerie Salembier moves to Town Country with T&C publisher Jim Taylor leaving the company.

In October 2010, Conde Nast fired Smith from her position as head of the food group after she “might have been too vocal about how unhappy she was.” She reportedly clashed with Bon Appetit editor Barbara Fairchild and struggled to find her role within the massive publishing conglomerate.

Smith was with Conde for just six months after leaving Elle, where she helped turn around ad pages in part due to its affiliation with Project Runway.

She’ll have to perform the same resurrection at Harper’s Bazaar, which has seen its advertising pages fall 11.3% in the first quarter.

