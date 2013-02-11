Can This Company Born From The Rubble Of Japan's Earthquake Topple Facebook?

Social Media Insights is a new daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Photo: Line

Can Line Topple Facebook? (Business 2 Community)

I was in a meeting with a client in Tokyo last week and we were discussing the growth of social network sites and he started talking about a site called “Line“. The company began in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake in Japan when all telecoms providers collapsed and communication was lost. Within 1 year, the network had 45 million users, 20 million of which were in Japan. The growth of this network is one signal that it is set for good things, but more than that I have always felt that the social site which will beat Facebook to the number one spot will need to be very different. Google+ has some fantastic features but it is not different enough whereas Line, being focused on mobile devices and requiring a unique telephone number, has capabilities that are just out of reach for Facebook, Twitter, Google or most other networks. Read >>Prepare Your Business For Graph Search (PC World)

While Facebook Graph Search is still in limited beta testing mode, take a look at your company’s page to make sure content would be easy to find in a search:

Use Graph Search to identify pools of customers who already like you and might buy more from you

Use it to identify types of prospective customers who you might want to engage with your sponsored posts

Ensure your page is rich in information, so people searching Facebook can find your business

Don’t impede on people’s privacy in your search or try to “sell” them by exploiting any of their personal information

Understand that this is a new service (when launched), so expect changes and evolutions

While Facebook Graph Search is an exciting addition, it also brings some privacy holes that business owners need to seal up. By being aware of the dangers it brings, you can protect your business and add a new phase to your Facebook marketing strategies. Read >>

What Does Facebook Have In Store For Social TV? (TNW)

The way we look at TV has forever changed, in no small part because of social networking services. Social TV is anything but new, but it’s definitely maturing alongside social media companies and content providers. Facebook hasn’t exactly been sitting and waiting on the sidelines as social television apps offering ‘second-screen experiences’ mature. It’s been pitching personalised TV program guides based on what a user’s friends are watching to broadcasters for years, and offers developers of video apps an Open Graph action called ‘watch’ that helps users share which video-based content they’re watching through their Facebook apps. But what’s next? The other elephant in the room that can’t be ignored, is Google, with Android and Google TV. Read >>

Facebook To Generate 10 per cent Of The Global Ad Revenues This Year (Informa via telecoms.com)

Facebook is well on-track to generate revenues of over $ 1 billion from mobile advertising in 2013, according to Informa Telecoms & Media. The company predicts that Facebook alone could take around 10 per cent share of the global mobile advertising revenues in 2013. The global mobile advertising market is forecast to generate revenues of $12.8 billion in 2013. Provided Facebook can continue to generate at least 20 per cent of its total ad revenues from mobile, it should be able to easily make over $1 billion from mobile advertising this year. Read >>

How Twitter’s App Vine Is Impacting Social Video (Mashable)

All this hype around Twitter’s app is particularly striking because Vine isn’t a new concept. During the past two years, dozens of startups have tried to accomplish what Twitter has come close to doing in about two weeks: bring mobile video sharing to the mainstream. Vine’s secret weapon is a combination of being simpler to use than most video apps and the fact that it has one of the biggest social networks in the world as a parent company and platform. The silver lining for these startups is that they aren’t the only ones figuring out how to compete with Twitter in the video space; bigger companies are likely thinking about this on some level as well. Read >>

Don’t Forget The Social In Social Media (MaRS)

The holistic impact of your connections is the social of social technologies. Connection is far more than your online community. It envelops, but also goes beyond, your team of advisors, mentors and investors. Connection is what feeds your soul, fills your brain with ideas and inspiration, and buoys you as a human being. It is why your businesses are built, why research and discovery continue, and why social enterprises have finally found their time. So, how do ensure that you receive the greatest value from your connections? The answer is simple, really. Become a mensch. Read >>

The Must-Know Basics For Managing Social Media (Entrepreneur)

Get social media right and your company can soar to viral Internet fame. Get it wrong and your brand could languish in obscurity. Here are the top three tips to master the basics of social media marketing:

Put down the megaphone and listen Don’t let your intern handle your social media Find your sweet spot

The great thing about social media is you can pivot at any time, and experiment to find out what works best for your business. Read >>

The Ultimate Social Media Event Planning Checklist (Marketo)

Having a solid social media plan in place around your marketing events is essential to boosting engagement and overall awareness. Here is a sample checklist to help you prepare for the cornucopia of opportunities that events present in terms of social media. Read >>

Photo: Marketo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.