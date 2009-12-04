Can The Kindle Avoid Repeating The Video-Game Crash of '83?

By 1983, video games had been around for a decade, but their second generation, in the early 1980s, flooded the market with consoles and hastily produced games.



With so many options, it was inevitable that retailers would mark down video games and consoles considerably. Unfortunately for their marketers, those massive price cuts came as hardware and development costs skyrocketed.

