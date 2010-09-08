Can The Economy Even Recover, When 92% Of The Population Thinks The Economy's Terrible?

We already mentioned the WSJ/NBC poll from this morning showing a likely GOP tidal wave come November.



But that’s not the only bad news for Obama and the Democrats.

A new ABC News poll shows the same thing.

Here, for example, is the generic ballot. Watch the GOP break away.

And look how Obama has done nothing but slide on all key attributes:

But here’s the line that stands out to us:

90-two per cent of Americans say the economy’s in bad shape. A mere 24 per cent believe it’s improving. And for the first time numerically more say Obama’s economic program has made the economy worse, 33 per cent, than improved it, 30 per cent. Views that he’s helped the economy have dropped by 9 points since spring.

If confidence and positive sentiment is important for an economic recovery, this is very bad news.

