Can The Confidence Last?

Daily State of the Markets

Tuesday Morning – September 27, 2011



Good morning. Given that this stock market likes to go in one direction for several days straight and then reverse on a dime and go the other way, I guess we should have expected to see the indices embark on yet another joyride to the upside on Monday. Stocks soared back into the middle of the trading range (trip #4, perhaps?) yesterday on the back of the idea that an all-new Euro-TARP was about to become the hit of the fashion season. In short, traders expressed confidence that there might be a plan in the works that could actually be the ultimate game-changer for the bulls.

The first problem is everyone who is anyone in the Eurozone is currently denying that such a TARP-like plan is being worked on. Purportedly this is due to the simple fact that the plan is currently being discussed, reviewed, and/or finalised by all those who will need to ultimately approve it (which, by my last count, included seventeen different countries). Frankly, it does make sense that officials would continue to deny the existence of their game-changing plan until they actually had a plan in hand.

So, my first question on this fine Tuesday morning is just how long do you think the market confidence shown Monday can last without some hint that there actually is a game-changing plan coming and that the reported “Euro-TARP” is indeed that plan? Remember, traders aren’t exactly a patient lot. So, if we don’t hear some details about the plan sometime soon, my guess is that the fast-money types might reacquaint themselves with the sell button.

Next, if we go ahead and assume (always a dangerous move in this game) that the plan is indeed the plan and that the plan will soon be forthcoming, can the exuberance shown yesterday continue until the plan can be implemented? Lest we forget, at least part of the reason that the oh-so chic original TARP became all the rage (well, sort of) in 2009 was that the markets were crashing down and it looked like unless somebody did something – and right quickly – that the U.S. banking system might have to be nationalized. As such, Hank Paulson had the luxury of a full-fledged panic on his hands in order to get his plan passed (after the requisite false start the first time around, of course).

Although the European markets are in bear market territory, we simply don’t have the same kind of environment that we did when Paulson rammed his six page document through Congress. As such, with lawmakers from seventeen different countries feeling like they still have some time for politicking and perhaps even some grandstanding and/or brinkmanship, we’re wondering how long the market confidence will last if the process of starts to drag on.

And finally, I have one other nagging question: Haven’t we heard about a grand plan to solve Europe’s troubles before? Wasn’t the first EFSF supposed to do the trick? And then wasn’t the new, bigger and better plan agreed to on July 21 also supposed to be the answer? (That plan still hasn’t been ratified by all seventeen countries, by the way.) Therefore, call me cynical if you must, but I’m wondering if the latest and greatest plan out of Europe will actually do the trick. And on that note, I’m also wondering just how long the market’s newfound confidence can last these days.

Turning to this morning… Global markets soared overnight on expectations for the new and improved EFSF plan, which, of course, has now been officially denied in Europe (remember, a story isn’t official until its been officially denied). Stock futures in the U.S. are following the lead and are pointing to a significantly higher open.

On the Economic front… We will get the Case-Shiller Home Prices update at 9:00 am and the Conference Board’s Consumer Sentiment at 10:00 am eastern.

Thought for the day… Are you feeling inspired today? Shouldn’t you be?

Pre-Game Indicators

Here are the Pre-Market indicators we review each morning before the opening bell…

Major Foreign Markets: Australia: +3.46% Shanghai: +0.91% Hong Kong: +4.15% Japan: +2.82% France: +4.14% Germany: +4.25% Italy: +3.51% Spain: +2.70% London: +3.12%

Australia: +3.46%

Shanghai: +0.91%

Hong Kong: +4.15%

Japan: +2.82%

France: +4.14%

Germany: +4.25%

Italy: +3.51%

Spain: +2.70%

London: +3.12%

Crude Oil Futures: +$2.58 to $82.82

Gold: +$65.60 to $1660.40

Dollar: lower against the Yen, Euro and Pound

10-Year Bond Yield: Currently trading at 1.969%

Stock Futures Ahead of Open in U.S. (relative to fair value): S&P 500: +20.15 Dow Jones Industrial Average: +184 NASDAQ Composite: +32.12

S&P 500: +20.15

Dow Jones Industrial Average: +184

NASDAQ Composite: +32.12

Wall Street Research Summary

Upgrades:

Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Target increased at Bernstein

Clorox (CLX) – Caris & Company

Bunge Ltd (BG) – Citi

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) – Goldman Sachs

Baxter (BAX) – JPMorgan

Stryker (SYK) – JPMorgan

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) – Target increased at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (CHD) – Target increased at Oppenheimer

Kimco Realty (KIM) – RW Baird

Downgrades:

Huntsman (HUN) – Goldman Sachs

Abbott Labs (ABT) – JPMorgan

Zimmer Holdings (ZMH) – JPMorgan

WMS Industries (WMS) – Sterne, Agee

Long positions in stocks mentioned: none

For more of Mr. Moenning’s thoughts and research, visit StateoftheMarkets.com

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are those of Mr. David Moenning and may not actually come to pass. Mr. Moenning’s opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations. The analysis and information in this report and on our website is for informational purposes only. No part of the material presented in this report or on our websites is intended as an investment recommendation or investment advice. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed nor any Portfolio constitutes a solicitation to purchase or sell securities or any investment program. The opinions and forecasts expressed are those of the editors of StateoftheMarkets.com and may not actually come to pass. The opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations of any specific security nor specific investment advice. Stocks should always consult an investment professional before making any investment.

Any investment decisions must in all cases be made by the reader or by his or her investment adviser. Do NOT ever purchase any security without doing sufficient research. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives outlined will actually come to pass. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Neither the editor, employees, nor any of their affiliates shall have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information provided.

The analysis provided is based on both technical and fundamental research and is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

The information contained in this report is provided by Ridge Publishing Co. Inc. (Ridge). One of the principals of Ridge, Mr. David Moenning, is also President and majority shareholder of Heritage Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) a Chicago-based money management firm. HCM is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. HCM also serves as a sub-advisor to other investment advisory firms. Ridge is a publisher and has not registered as an investment adviser. Neither HCM nor Ridge is registered as a broker-dealer.

Employees and affiliates of HCM and Ridge may at times have positions in the securities referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities while publications are in circulation. Editors will indicate whether they or HCM has a position in stocks or other securities mentioned in any publication. The disclosures will be accurate as of the time of publication and may change thereafter without notice.

Investments in equities carry an inherent element of risk including the potential for significant loss of principal. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

