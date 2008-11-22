Can't Take A Sun-Filled Junket? Here's Some Spray-On Tan

It’s uncouth to take sun-filled junkets on the taxpayer dime, as executives at AIG (AIG) have been reminded again and again (and again and again). But winter is approaching, literally and metaphysically (as in, the winter of our discontent), so paid-up financial brass need some help.



Our friends at CityFile have the solution: spray-on tan. They’ve even sent a bottle to AIG, attn: Ed Liddy. We think it’ll be appreciated, though if we were Liddy we’d rather have a sun-lamp, sure to cure any seasonal affective disorder. We’d send one, too, but just the lightbulb is $98, and these are tough times.

