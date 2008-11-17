Can't Pay Your Debts? Draw A Picture Of A Spider

If you absolutely can not pay your bills, but want to avoid bankruptcy, what are you going to do? It’s a question more and more Americans will likely find themselves in, over the coming months. Here’s one thing you can try: rather than paying your bills, send the bank a drawing of a spider, like David Thorne:



Apparently that didn’t settle the matter:

Admittedly, we have no idea what the hell this is. But you can read the whole, hilarious back and forth, here. Even if you can’t get off the hook for your debts, hectoring a poor bank clerk should give you some catharsis.

