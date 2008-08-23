Can't Make It To Gnomedex? Tune In Live, Here

Like many of you, we couldn’t make it to Seattle for geek star Chris Pirillo’s annual Gnomedex gathering, which runs through Saturday night.



But thanks to the power of the Internet, we won’t miss much. Tune in live via this UStream video, or see what people are saying on Twitter, below.

Chris also lists these “back channel” chat rooms/sites.

Our online conference community site: http://bit.ly/gnomedex

General Chat on Pathable

Gnomedex/Lockergnome Chat – Use the Java-based chat room or use your own IRC Client to join #lockergnome at irc.wyldryde.org ( /server -m irc.wyldryde.org -j #lockergnome )

Social Media and Microblogging tags: “gnomedex” and/or “gnomedex2008”

Wiki pages for each session provided by Wetpaint Injected; see the EasyEdit links on the Schedule page.

