Can Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Fill Tim Armstrong's Shoes At Google?

Google CEO Eric Schmidt says he plans to fill departing sales boss Tim Armstrong’s position with someone from inside the company in the next few weeks.



“People familiar” tell the WSJ that Google’s President for Asia-Pacific & Latin America operations, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, is a leading candidate for the gig.

Armstrong’s primary responsibility at Google was developing and maintaining relationships with the big media buyers who account for about 25% of the company’s revenue. But we hear the sentiment inside Google is that the company is heading into a period of slower growth and that Tim’s replacement doesn’t need to be quite the “charismatic evangelist.”

Whoever replaces him could play a different role — perhaps joining Google CFO Patrick Pichette’s campaign to “feed the winners,” and “starve the losers” at Google, shedding or tweaking products that don’t make money. This person might have to work closer with product managers and engineers than Armstrong is said to have done.

We don't know much about Sukhinder, so help us out: Is she up to the task?

