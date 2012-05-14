Can Startups Afford To Be Socially Responsible?

Startups can often barely afford proper office space, marketing budgets or, according to Mark Zuckerberg, even the time to write a business plan. In an always-be-shipping environment, it’s challenging enough to manage the traditional bottom line of profits, let alone the “triple bottom line” of social and environmental impacts.



But increasingly, tech startups and investors are supporting business models that make companies accountable to not just their shareholders, but also their customers, workforce, environment and greater community.

