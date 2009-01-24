Can Sexpot Movie Star Megan Fox Save Tomb Raider Publisher Eidos?

Troubled game publisher Eidos, which saw the latest release of the once-fabled “Tomb Raider” franchise tank over the holidays, closed yet another studio this morning with 14 layoffs.



But there might be hope for Tomb Raider — and Eidos — yet. Eidos executives hinted recently they may ditch Tomb Raider’s “teen” rating for an ESRB rating of “mature,” allowing the company to add a lot more racy content to game.

Now there’s fresh details about Eidos’ bid to vamp up Tomb Raider protagonist Lara Croft: Megan Fox is rumoured to be the star of a new Tomb Raider movie, taking over the role from Angelina Jolie, who’s otherwise busy curing all the world’s ills.

Any new Tomb Raider movie is a long ways off: There’s no director attached yet, and the movie isn’t even listed in IMDB as “pre-production.” Short term, Eidos will need to fix Tomb Raider without Megan’s help.

