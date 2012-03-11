Can Saturday Night Live Affect How You Vote?

Tina Fey changed attitudes with her Palin imitation:



Using panel data of young adults, we find evidence that exposure to Tina Fey’s impersonation of Sarah Palin’s performance in the 2008 vice-presidential debate on Saturday Night Live is associated with changes in attitudes toward her selection as VP candidate and presidential vote intentions.

These effects are most pronounced among self-identified Independents and Republicans.

Source: “The Fey Effect, Young Adults, Political humour, and Perceptions of Sarah Palin in the 2008 Presidential Election Campaign” from Public Opinion Quarterly

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related posts:

Can you tell a conservative from a liberal by looking at their bedrooms?

Are you left wing — or do you just think you are?

Why politics is a mess and it’s all your fault

Permalink





Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.