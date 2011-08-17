Is Rick Perry Too Extreme to Win the General Election?

Rick Perry has quickly vaulted to the front of the GOP primary race since declaring his candidacy last weekend. However as The Washington Post’s Dan Balz writes this morning, while his conservatism and Texas swagger may boost him in the primaries, it could make him an unviable candidate in a general election.



Since entering the race, Perry has quickly established himself as a stark contrast to Mitt Romney. He’s called Fed chairman Ben Bernanke “treasonous,” and implied that presidents who have never served in uniform, like Obama, might not be fully respected by the military. As he continues to campaign, he’ll have the opportunity to more clearly define himself and his candidacy. But as he does so, Balz argues, he may find it hard to ingratiate himself with Republican primary voters without alienating the moderates he’ll need to attract in a general election if he hopes to beat Obama.

