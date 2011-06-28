Is It Too Late For Rick Perry?

Photo: Houston Technology centre

Texas Gov. Rick Perry has to decide whether it’s too late for him to run for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination.Perry’s top political advisor, David Carney, tells Ronald Brownstein at the National Journal that his candidate is determined to run a national campaign for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination.



That will require a massive fund-raising and organizational effort, which presidential campaigns usually start building years in advance of when the first primary votes are cast.

Gov. Perry is way behind what would be considered a “normal” time-table for a national campaign. And some Republican strategists are sceptical that Perry — a self-described “10th Amendment conservative” — and his ‘Texas exceptionalism’ can broaden his regional appeal.

But Carney is adamant that Perry can be competitive with Republican and independent voters across regions and across the conservative spectrum — not just among the social conservative base. Carney, who is based in New Hampshire, declares that Perry would be a serious candidate in the state’s first-in-the-nation primary.

The fact that Perry’s team is already laying out a campaign strategy in the pages of the National Journal indicates that Gov. Perry is serious about running for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination. But it may well be too late. The National Journal points out that Perry has always been able to raise large donations as a result of Texas’ famously loose campaign finance laws.

Raising $100 million under Federal campaign law is very, very hard to do quickly. Federal law limits presidential primary campaign contributions to $2500 per person.

