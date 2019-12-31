Yes, your PS4 can download games in rest mode — here's how to do it

Shutterstock Your PS4 can download and update games while in rest mode.

A PS4 can download games while it’s in rest mode.

PS4 games can also update while your PS4 is in rest mode.

Putting your PS4 in rest mode allows your console to download and update items without using a ton of console power.

When looking at the PS4‘s success, there are several things you can say most likely played a hand in the system’s popularity throughout its life span. From its large library full of diverse games spanning across different genres, the ability to easily upgrade your internal hard drive storage, and most importantly, the ability to place your PS4 in rest mode.

Putting your PS4 in rest mode allows you to conveniently update or download items on your PS4 while charging your DualShock 4 controller. Here’s how to download PS4 games while your console is in rest mode.

How to download games in rest mode on your PS4

1. Turn on your PlayStation 4 console.

2. Scroll and click on “Settings,” then click “Power Saving Settings.”

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Click on ‘Power Saving Settings’ to modify what your console can do while in rest mode.

3. In “Power Saving Settings” scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on “Set Features Available in Rest Mode.”

4. In “Set Features Available in Rest Mode” check the box that says “Stay Connected to the Internet.” This will allow your console to stay connected to the internet while it is in rest mode.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Enable ‘Stay Connected to the Internet’ to allow your PS4 to stay connected to the internet while in rest mode.

Now that you have changed the setting that allows your console to stay connected to the internet while in rest mode, next time a game needs to update or download you can keep your console in rest mode while you go off to do other activities.

