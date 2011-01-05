Olbermann: Brain Studies Show Liberals Are Courageous, Conservatives Are Fearful

Liberal or conservative, people are all the same, right?



Well, maybe not.

According to the University College London’s Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience, there might be an actual biological reason for a person’s political views.

“According to the study brains of self-described conservatives generally have larger right amygdala: a primitive lobe in the brain associated with emotions and processing fear. Brains of liberals have larger anterior simulates described as quote an area at the front of the brain associated with courage and looking on the bright side of life,” Keith Olbermann explained on last night’s Countdown.

But is that because we are born that way, or does it develop over time? According to John Dean, former White House Counsel to President Nixon, who consulted with experts while writing his book Conservatives Without Conscience, it’s actually both.

“It’s both the nature and the nurture situation. One of the things Altmeyer, for example, told me is he said in his testing of authoritarian children one of the things they report is that their parents taught them to be frightful. Those parents we don’t know if they were taught the same by their parents. This is one of the factors,” Dean says.

Video below.





