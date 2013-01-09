Can Nick Saban Catch Paul 'Bear' Bryant?

Cork Gaines
Nick Saban led Alabama to its third national championship in four years. It was also Saban’s fourth national championship as a head coach, leaving him just two behind Paul “Bear” Bryant who has the most (6) championships as a head coach during the poll era (since 1936).

Even more impressively, Saban has won four titles in 17 seasons as a head coach. Bryant won his first championship in his 17th season. Bryant did start much younger, having won his fourth title at age 60. Nick Saban is 61.

Here’s a look at how quickly Saban is accumulating championship trophies…

Nick Saban vs Bear Bryant

