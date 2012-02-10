Can Mike Huckabee Dethrone Rush Limbaugh On Talk Radio?

Mike Huckabee is going to take on Rush Limbaugh head to head on talk-radio.



Huckabee’s people have just announced a new radio show in partnership with Cumulus Media that airs directly against Rush Limbaugh in the 12-3 PM ET hours.

Huckabee is downplaying any rivalry with Rush. “I don’t feel like I’m a competitor,” Mr. Huckabee told the New York Times when asked about it, “He’s going to have an audience that will be very loyal and has been for over 20 years. I doubt that will change.”

Limbaugh is basically the Oprah of talk-radio. He reinvented the whole format and reaped an enormous following. He averages 15 million listeners a week.

And while it would be a mistake to think of talk-radio personalities as campaigns, Huckabee’s strengths match up well against Rush’s weaknesses.

Limbaugh has been through a few marriages and has a libertine’s history with drugs and pornography.

Huckabee is a former Baptist minister, and Christian radio personality. He can talk openly and fluently about his faith, one he shares with millions of Americans.

Currently there is no talk-radio broadcaster of Huckabee’s talents who looks at politics from the same angle as millions of American evangelicals.

Limbaugh may have a fight on his hands.

