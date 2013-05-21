Can Miguel Cabrera Break Pete Rose's All-Time Hits Record?

One year after winning the triple crown, Miguel Cabrera is off to an even better start. If he keeps up this pace, he will have nearly 2,100 hits at the age of 30, about half of Pete Rose’s all-time record (4,256).



But, can Cabrera keep it up? If we compare Cabrera to a couple of other players chasing Rose, we can see it won’t be easy. Derek Jeter had an outside shot until he was hurt and hasn’t played at all this season. Pujols, a player more like Cabrera, was also ahead of Rose’s pace until recent years when his pace slowed considerably.

One advantage Cabrera has is that he started his career when he was 20, two years younger than Rose. And as we can see in the chart below, that head-start has Cabrera well-ahead of Rose’s pace at the same age.

But to catch Rose, Cabrera will have to stay productive, stay healthy, and have the desire to play into his 40s, even though he has already made more than $116 million in his career. That’s asking a lot…

Data via Baseball-Reference.com

