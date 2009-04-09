Can Microsoft Wean Big Business Off XP?

A new poll out this morning offers some hope that Microsoft (MSFT) may get some traction with Windows 7 among big business — the “enterprise” market.



The ChangeWave Research survey of “2,000 enterprise users responsible for IT purchases” says 53% plan to skip Vista and wait for the arrival of Windows 7. Only 15% say they’re going to roll out Vista.

That’s actually good news: Vista was such a gigantic flop that 71% of enterprise customers still use Windows XP.

The new poll doesn’t report a “we’ll continue to stick with XP” option. But if 53% of the enterprise goes for Windows 7, that’s a huge win for Microsoft. There remains a lot of uncertainty over whether the enterprise will skip Vista and go to 7 starting later this year, or whether the enterprise will stick it out with Windows XP for years to come.

It’s no academic question. In Microsoft’s most recent quarter, over 40% of the company’s operating income came from its “Client” division — the group behind Windows. And that’s despite a tepid (to put it mildly) response to Vista. If the enterprise starts snapping up Windows 7 licenses, that’s a huge boost to Microsot’s bottom line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.