Can Marissa Mayer Save Flickr?

Flickr was pretty much the first site that let people share their photos on the web, but the site has not developed much since its early days.



With the recent rise of companies like Instagram and Pinterest it might be possible for Flickr to make a comeback.

At our IGNITION conference this week, we asked some of the top people from visually-focused web companies if they thought the photo-sharing site had a chance at rebirth, now that Marissa Mayer is at the helm of Yahoo.

While most were pretty sceptical it could happen, some of them did see some hope for Flickr’s revival.

Watch below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Business Insider Video

