Can Lifestyle Changes Work in Your favour?

Photo: scarleth white on flickr

I used to be satisfied with sleeping on a free mattress. Drinking pre-ground coffee with milk. Typing on a PC.Then I tried a fancy mattress. I bought whole coffee beans and sampled real coffee creamers. I learned how to use a Mac.



Now I can never go back. My lifestyle expectations have changed.

Lumpy mattresses – which used to be fine – now give me neck pain. Ground coffee tastes like bean water. PC’s piss me off.

This is “lifestyle inflation.” It happens as you age. You start “spending creep.” You re-adjust your “basic cost-of-living” to a higher bar.

We’re all subject to it, no matter how self-proclaimed frugal we think we are. And I think I’m doing relatively well: I stay aware of my spending. Just imagine what happens to people who go through life unconsciously.

Lifestyle Changes Can Be A Good Thing

Lifestyle inflation can work to our benefit when we re-adjust our definition of EARNING more money. Here’s a great example:

One friend of mine grew up in impoverished conditions. He was one of at least 10 kids, maybe more. His parents never kept a steady job. As a child, he became well acquainted with the shelters and soup kitchens in the area.

He escaped that life. Sent himself to school. Now he and his wife both have professional, white-collar jobs.

The other day he mentioned that he thinks his wife is getting paid less than she’s worth. “Right now she doesn’t earn squat,” he said.

“Wait a second. What’s your definition of ‘doesn’t earn squat?’,” my other friend replied.

He looked sheepish for a second. “She only earns $50,000. But with her education she’s worth more than that.”

We laughed. This guy comes from a childhood where $50,000 defined unimaginable riches. These days it’s “nothing.”

Lifestyle inflation causes him to re-adjust his earning standards substantially – and that’s fantastic.

Raise Your Earning Standards, Not Your Lifestyle

The key to creating sustainable wealth is adjusting your earning standards skyward while maintaining your spending standards exactly where they are.

Admittedly this is hard to do. Like I said, I’m aware of my spending – and even I’m no longer willing to live my college lifestyle. I insist on having a printer. I prefer one particular brand of sunblock. I refuse to buy rough, store-brand toilet paper anymore.

Your lifestyle expectations will never stay stagnant, and that’s OK. The trick is simply to increase your earning standards MORE than you increase your spending standards.

