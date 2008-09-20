Can Lehman Un-Declare Bankruptcy?

No, of course not. But, boy, they must be hopping mad that this bailout package didn’t come a week ago. If it had come Sunday night, the firm might still be alive and well.



Here’s the thing, though. Even as Lehman fans fume, they need to remember that the firm had 7 months to get its act together. Back in March, when Bear Stearns failed and the Fed opened the discount window, the criticism was that if the Fed had acted earlier, Bear Stearns would have been saved. Well, Lehman had the Fed window, along with dozens of warnings from Hank Paulson and others to raise more capital over the subsequent months, and it failed to take advantage of them.

Bottom line: When you gamble and lose, you have to accept that.

