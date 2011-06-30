Can Justin Timberlake Make MySpace Cool Again?

reports Justin Timberlake has taken an ownership stake in the failing social network that sold for $35 million.



According to an announcement on businesswire.com, Timberlake is eyeing an opportunity:

There’s a need for a place where fans can go to interact with their favourite entertainers, listen to music, watch videos, share and discover cool stuff and just connect. Myspace has the potential to be that place,” says Timberlake. “Art is inspired by people and vice versa, so there’s a natural social component to entertainment. I’m excited to help revitalize Myspace by using its social media platform to bring artists and fans together in one community.

This is an interesting twist, as Alexia Tsotsis points out, Timberlake played Sean Parker in the movie Social Network, the very man who just recently gave a long winded explanation of why MySpace failed in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon last week. Maybe JT can bring sexy back to MySpace and shrink the value difference between Facebook and MySpace down a few digits.

