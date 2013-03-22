Can An Introvert Like Jack Dorsey Really Be Mayor Of New York City?

Twitter and Square Founder Jack Dorsey said on 60 Minutes this week that he wants to one day be Mayor of New York City.



Although he currently lives in Silicon Valley, Dorsey told CBS reporter Lara Logan that “what I love about New York is the electricity I feel right away … it’s chaos. It’s kinda like being in a car in the middle of a thunderstorm, right. Everything is raging around you, but you’re safe inside that car. So New York feels very much to me like that.”

Dorsey also spoke about being an introvert, and how he prefers to spend time alone versus being out with people. Is it possible to be a successful politician with that temperament?

We asked Susan Cain, the popular TED speaker and author of Quiet: The Power of Introverts In A World That Can’t Stop Talking. Here’s what she had to say:

Produced by Business Insider Video

