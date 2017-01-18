This is the final word on whether you can wear a dress shirt without a tie

Men’s shirt collars have undergone a revolution. The demands of the modern man at the office, as well as after hours, have necessitated this change.

Collars nowadays are typically narrower, shorter, and have a wider spread to allow for the slimmer fits and lapels that are in style these days. It also lets the tie come off after work, which is important in these more casual times.

When it comes to informal business attire, though, there are generally only six types of collars to consider. While the spread collar dominates the space, the more traditional forward point is not too far behind.

Here’s how to know which kinds of collared shirts require a tie — and which can go without.

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Can it be worn without a tie? YES One of the most common collars today is the spread collar, which comes in a variety of angles and points. 'Spread' refers to the distance between the collar points. Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Can it be worn without a tie? YES The club collar is a unique style created by an English boarding school that was looking for a way to differentiate its students from the rest. It peaked in the 1930s and has enjoyed a recent revival due to period shows like 'Mad Men.' Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Can it be worn without a tie? YES Another collar that spent its early day in sport, the button-down collar was first attached to Oxford cloth button-down shirts. Today, the button-down style can even be worn with casual suits. Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Can it be worn without a tie? NO The most traditional choice, the forward point collar has fallen out of favour with some for its inability to be worn without a tie. (The flaps will become unruly.) A smaller opening between collar flaps allows for more tie knot variety. Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Can it be worn without a tie? NO Designed to be worn with a very large tie knot, the cutaway collar takes its name from the fact that it literally looks like someone 'cut away' part of the fabric. Think of it as an extreme spread collar that's more prevalent on red carpets than in boardrooms. Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Can it be worn without a tie? NO A rare style now, the tab collar's popularity has waxed and waned over the last century. Designer Tom Ford has attempted to bring back the style with James Bond, who he dressed for the 007 flick, 'Skyfall.' Unfortunately, this blip of popularity didn't continue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.