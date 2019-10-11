'Can I watch YouTube TV on Amazon Fire TV?': How to play YouTube TV and videos on your Amazon Fire TV device

Amazon After an agreement between Google and Amazon, you can now watch your favourite YouTube videos and YouTube TV on a Fire TV Stick, a 4K Fire TV Stick, or an Amazon Fire TV Cube.

The wait is over at last – as of mid 2019, a breakthrough agreement between Google and Amazon paved the way for Google’s several YouTube platforms to be available on Amazon Fire TV devices.

Amazon A Fire TV Cube turns any TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV.

So if you have a Fire TV Stick, a 4K Fire TV Stick, or an Amazon Fire TV Cube, you can now view all your favourite video clips, stream live TV via YouTube TV or even leave the kids alone for a bit to watch YouTube Kids.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to watch YouTube TV on your Amazon Fire TV device

First, you’ll need to subscribe to YouTube TV, which costs $US50 per month.

You will then need to download and use the YouTube TV app to enjoy all of your favourite programs on the service.

Another option besides a Fire TV device, is to get a new TV that has Fire TV (and YouTube services) built in.

Amazon A television preloaded with Amazon Fire TV technology is the easiest way to access YouTube via your TV set.

Toshiba offers a 32-inch TV for less than $US160 that comes with Fire TV functionality and has the YouTube app ready to go, while Insignia has a massive 50-inch TV with Fire and YouTube for just $US280. That said, the cheapest Fire TV Stick sells for only $US39.99.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.