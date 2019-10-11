'Can I watch YouTube TV on Amazon Fire TV?': How to play YouTube TV and videos on your Amazon Fire TV device

- You can finally watch YouTube TV on your Amazon Fire TV device, since YouTube services were added to Fire TV devices in mid 2019.
- YouTube,YouTube TV, and YouTube Kids are all available for viewing via Amazon Fire TV.
- An Amazon Fire TV Stick or the Amazon Fire TV Cube can turn any television with an HDMI port into a Smart TV.
The wait is over at last – as of mid 2019, a breakthrough agreement between Google and Amazon paved the way for Google’s several YouTube platforms to be available on Amazon Fire TV devices.
So if you have a Fire TV Stick, a 4K Fire TV Stick, or an Amazon Fire TV Cube, you can now view all your favourite video clips, stream live TV via YouTube TV or even leave the kids alone for a bit to watch YouTube Kids.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Amazon Fire TV Stick (From $US39.99 at Amazon)
Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K (From $US49.99 at Amazon)
Amazon Fire TV Cube (From $US119.99 at Amazon)
Toshiba 32-inch Smart LED TV (From $US159.99 at Amazon)
Insignia 50-inch Smart LED TV (From $US279.99 at Amazon)
How to watch YouTube TV on your Amazon Fire TV device
First, you’ll need to subscribe to YouTube TV, which costs $US50 per month.
You will then need to download and use the YouTube TV app to enjoy all of your favourite programs on the service.
Another option besides a Fire TV device, is to get a new TV that has Fire TV (and YouTube services) built in.
Toshiba offers a 32-inch TV for less than $US160 that comes with Fire TV functionality and has the YouTube app ready to go, while Insignia has a massive 50-inch TV with Fire and YouTube for just $US280. That said, the cheapest Fire TV Stick sells for only $US39.99.
