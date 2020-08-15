How to download from Tidal and listen to music offline

Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images Tidal allows you to download music for offline listening.

You can download music from Tidal to your phone and listen to it later when you have no internet access or don’t want to use your cellular data to stream audio.

To download an album or playlist, toggle the Download button at the top of the page for those tracks.

To play downloaded tracks, put Tidal in Offline mode using the Settings page.

As a Tidal subscriber, you have access to roughly 60 million tracks – but that doesn’t do you any good if you’re in a location without internet access. Tidal allows you to download songs to your phone and play them back anytime, even if you are in Aeroplane Mode or if you don’t have Wi-Fi and would prefer not to use your cellular data plan to stream audio.

There are a few limitations to downloading in Tidal, though. First, you can only do this using a mobile app on your phone – you can’t download tracks to your computer. Second, you can only download entire albums or playlists, not individual tracks.

If you want to download from Tidal and listen to music offline, here’s how to do it.

How to download an album from Tidal

1. Start the Tidal app on your phone.

2. Find an album you want to download. Browse or search for an album you want to download.

3. Open the album and confirm you see the tracklisting.

4. Swipe the Download button to the right to turn it on. The songs on the album will be added to the download queue and stored on your phone.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Swipe the Download button to download album tracks.

How to download a playlist from Tidal

1. Launch the Tidal app on your phone. 2

2. Tap “My Collection” at the bottom of the screen.

3. Select “Playlists.”

4. Choose the playlist you want to download.

5. Swipe the Download button to the right to enable downloading. The songs in the playlist will be added to the download queue.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Like individual songs, downloaded playlists will be stored on your phone.

How to play the music you’ve downloaded from Tidal without Wi-Fi or data service

1. With your data and Wi-Fi off or unavailable, launch the Tidal app.

2. After it opens on the “My Collection” page, locate the “Downloaded” link and tap it.

3. Choose the tracks you want to listen to and wait for it to begin playing automatically.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If your phone is offline, your Downloaded music will be the only option in Tidal.

How to play the music you’ve downloaded from Tidal without turning your data off

1. To force your phone to play downloaded tracks, and avoid using cellular data, open the app.

2. Tap “My Collection” at the bottom right of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Open Tidal’s options page from the My Collection screen.

3. Choose the Settings icon in the top right.

4. Turn on Offline mode by swiping the button to the right.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Offline mode forces only your Tidal to operate without using data.

5. When you want to use data to listen to Tidal again, select the Home button at the bottom of the screen.

6. Tap “Go online” to take Tidal out of offline mode.

